160 East 65th Street

房产描述

W/D AND PET FRIENDLY...BRING YOUR DESIGNER SUCCESS STARTS WITH BEING THE FIRST ONE IN! Don't you agree that your home begins on the street where you live? You'll appreciate your oh so inviting new residence as soon as you see the uniquely modern glass canopy that leads you and your guests into this soaring 31 story tower designed by the renowned architect Emery Roth. The entire sidewalk was replaced and you'll appreciate the gracious planters surrounding your home. The Phoenix speaks luxury loud and clear. It's all here... white glove service, of course. Your doorman will greet you at the beginning and end of your day. Your concierge will attend to your needs. There's on-site parking, storage and a bike room too. You'll adore the exquisite garden behind the lobby which was imagined by the well-respected architectural designer M. Paul Friedberg. Ascend the elevator to your new high floor corner home where you'll absolutely love the inviting light filtering through your "walls of windows". Every major room has windows with endless views, which frame the beauty of all four seasons. This flexible space will permit you to create a large second bedroom/den/office or study as this room is a generous 13 feet long! Should you decide to create this room, you will still enjoy a separate and distinct dining area in which you and your guests may enjoy a sumptuous meal. As you know it's very difficult to find one and a half baths as well as the possibility of having a washer and dryer but YOU HAVE IT HERE. In addition, your large master bedroom has a bath en-suite to ensure absolute privacy and convenience. This special layout offers you space, quiet, light and views. Put your signature on this space and make it yours. Call me today!