高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - New York, United States - ¥10,295,350
免费询盘

New York, 10021 - United States

210 East 65th Street

约¥10,295,350
原货币价格 $1,625,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 1
    卧室
  • 1.5
    浴室 (1 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Lovely corner one bedroom one-and-a-half bath apartment in the much sought-after and rarely available Bristol Plaza. Considered one of the Upper East Side's most prestigious white-glove condominiums with its five-star reputation and impeccable service, this apartment is in triple mint condition: - 9 ft. ceilings and wonderful floor-to-ceiling bay window affording panoramic city views from the generously sized living room - King-sized bedroom with custom closets - Optional health club membership including 50' swimming pool and landscaped sundeck with luxurious chaises-longues and cabanas - Circular driveway providing convenient access to the condominium - On-site garage - Full time concierge and doorman services

上市日期: 2017年11月22日

MLS ID: 17791636

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
Hilary James
212-452-6203

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
Hilary James
212-452-6203

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_