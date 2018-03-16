高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, United States - ¥16,440,882
New York, 10019 - United States

Cityspire, 150 West 56th Street

约¥16,440,882
原货币价格 $2,595,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1188
    平方英尺

房产描述

Great views from this gorgeous condo on 49th floor with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking South, East and West. This beautiful condo has a wonderful layout with a terrace wrapping around living and master bedroom with large sliding doors. This home is full of sunlight, bright, spacious and feels like a home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 marble bathrooms. The bathrooms are of the finest Italian tiles and imported fixtures. The kitchen has high end appliances and imported Italian cabinets. The high end Master bath has a walk-in steam shower. A Bosch Washer Dryer is in the apt. The apartment is located in a full service luxury condo building with pool, health club, brand new residents' lounge, conference room, party room, children's playroom, valet service, garage in building. Steps from Central Park, 5th Avenue, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall & Time Warner Center.

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: 2989519

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Marie Bianco
2128917083

联系方式

周边设施

周边设施
_