1182 Broadway

房产描述

Elegantly reimagined residences in a century-old landmark! Original details have been maintained, while a selection of new high-end materials have been meticulously curated and integrated to create the perfect home. The Ulitmate NoMad Dream Loft! All residences feature top-of-the-line interior decor including American walnut-stained flooring, 10' ceilings and recessed lighting throughout. Each home comes with a Bosch washer and dryer, custom moldings and millwork throughout, along with oversized, restored copper window frames.



The gourmet kitchens feature custom white cabinetry and bright white Caesar stone countertops, along with a glass tile backsplash, paneled Sub-Zero refrigerators, Bosch cooktop and wall oven, Broan chimney hood, and paneled Bosch dishwasher. Bathrooms feature Calacatta, Statuary and Carrara mosaic tile floors and walls, Zuma deep-soaking tub, custom Wenge vanities with marble countertops and radiant heat flooring..



The Centurian is a Landmark building with a glorious past that has been reimagined into modern residences that offers classic finishes transcending the luxury and glamour of a bygone era. Residents of the Centurian are sure to never go hungry as one of the highest rated steakhouses in the city, "Maxwell's Chophouse,? is located in the building and the Chophouse's gourmet selections can be brought up directly to the residences. The Centurian also boasts a 24-hour doorman, fully furnished roof deck, concierge service, bike room, manned and unmanned elevators, and is pet friendly. Enter into a lobby that has been meticulously reimagined with mosaic tile flooring and a custom chandelier. Take the original bronze elevator to the intimate hallways of your new home.