房产描述

Opulence meets sophistication on the 31st Floor of the 5-star Baccarat Hotel and Residences 5th Avenue, in this generous-sized 1,789SF 2BD/2.5BA condominium. Stunning interiors curated by Tony Ingrao compliments the light-flooded, 10'8'' floor-to-ceiling windows with spectacular views to the North, and West. This magnificent home comes with an exquisite Baccarat Crystal Chandelier, and custom oak flooring in ebony mahogany stain throughout. The windowed kitchen with sleek brushed Siematic nickel-faced cabinetry, is fully integrated with high-gloss lacquer ebonized walnut. Outfitted with pristine iceberg white granite countertop, bespoke backsplash and Miele appliances. Relax in tranquility and luxury in the sumptuous master suite with lovely views of the skyline-master bathroom features Fantini fixtures, a full immersion Victoria and Albert tub, Lido marbled- vanity, and floor that is radiant-heated. Jewel box-like pretty powder room, ample closets, W/D, designer electronic shades make this abode appealing to even the most discerning eyes. Residents enjoy access to a wide range of hotel services including maid and room, along with priority to the elegant Baccarat Lounge and Bar.10,000SF of amenities include the first La Mer spa in North America, state-of-the-art fitness center, 55 foot pool, and oversized Jacuzzi.With architectural design by renowned firm-SOM, this boutique hotel with private residences perched above it, is the epitome of luxurious living.