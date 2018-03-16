高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, United States - ¥13,938,320
New York, 10002 - United States

50 Clinton Street

约¥13,938,320
原货币价格 $2,200,000
新盘

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 911
    平方英尺

房产描述

Closings have commenced.
A Paris Forino-designed two bedroom, two bath gem, exquisitely finished with solid white oak herringbone wood flooring and crown moldings throughout. Four expansive casement windows and generous ceiling heights allow for abundant light and air in this beautiful home. The thoughtfully designed kitchen features honed charcoal granite countertops and backsplash, espresso-stained oak cabinetry finished with brushed bronze hardware and a full suite of Wolf, Sub-Zero and Bosch appliances. The master bedroom is a serene private retreat featuring an en-suite bathroom with white Dolomiti marble clad, brushed brass fixtures by Waterworks, and double sinks. 50 Clinton is comprised of a limited collection of 37 condominium residences and luxurious amenities including a 24-hour attended emerald clad lobby, state-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped rooftop terrace with grilling stations and a bicycle room, all in a quintessential downtown location amidst many of the city's best restaurants, nightlife and shopping.

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: 2968541

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Fredrik Eklund
2127276158

