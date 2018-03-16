高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, United States - ¥23,758,500
New York, 10280 - United States

Liberty Residences, 380 Rector Pl

约¥23,758,500
原货币价格 $3,750,000
新盘

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1948
    平方英尺

房产描述

*****Please come to the Liberty Residences sales office at 200 Rector Pl. 43B for a tour*****Liberty Terrace is a full service, 25-story residential tower, comprised of 248 residences including studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom, and four bedroom condominiums with unrivaled views of Lower Manhattan, the Hudson River, Ellis Island, and the State of Liberty. Situated directly along the Hudson River and riverfront park with extensive biking and running path, residents and guests will be greeted by a concierge in the building's 24 hour attended lobby and enjoy the convenience of an on-site maintenance staff and on-site parking. Located in the heart of Battery Park City, a predominantly residential, riverfront, master-planned community connecting cultural hub TriBeCa with Manhattan's iconic Financial District, Liberty House offers unparalleled access to New York City's key business, dining, and entertainment districts while being immediately surrounded by meticulously manicured parks and greenspace.

上市日期: 2016年12月2日

MLS ID: 2582032

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Peter Evangelidis
2127024000

_