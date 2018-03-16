The Millennium Tower, 101 West 67th Street

房产描述

Live in luxury high above the city in a spectacular 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the white-glove Millennium Tower Condominium, featuring sunny exposures to the north, south and west and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing amazing views from the 50th floor! Enjoy breathtaking vistas of the Hudson River and George Washington Bridge from the living room, dining room and master bedroom as you entertain with guests and relax in private.

This sleek, contemporary, impeccably renovated designer home boasts a seamless open floorplan, beautiful woods, marble and tile work, and other elegant upscale finishes throughout reflecting the finest of taste. The modern all-white kitchen with stainless steel Miele and Sub-Zero appliances suits the discerning needs of the selective chef. Savor the views from your large master suite with generous closet space and a spa-inspired bath. The desirable split-level bedroom layout affords privacy for all. Also gracing the home and for your convenience is a stacked full-size washer and dryer.



One of Lincoln Square's most prestigious residences, the full-service Millennium Tower sits in a prime Upper West Side location and offers an exceptional amenities. These include a 24-hour doorman, concierge service, state-of-the art security system, storage facility, IMAX theater, and an outdoor deck. Built in 1994, the condominium stands 56 stories, has 2 entrances, and spans the entire block from Broadway to Columbus and West 67th to West 68th Street, with residences occupying the 44th to 56th floors. The superior location is just one block to Central Park and Lincoln Center, world-class shopping and dining, diverse entertainment and public transportation.