高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - New York, United States - ¥247,088,400
免费询盘

New York, 10021 - United States

118 East 76th Street

约¥247,088,400
原货币价格 $39,000,000
联排别墅

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 13
    浴室 (13 全卫)

房产描述

New construction of magnificent 32' wide 13,000 s/f mansion in the heart of the Upper East Side. Fully reimagined with the highest level of finishes and technology, the home is truly spectacular. A mix of comfortable modernism, the home features countless artistic stone, metal and wood flourishes. The townhouse is designed around a stunning central staircase that spans its 6 levels and is topped by a skylight flooding the interiors with natural light. There is also a large elevator accessible from every level. The main floor boasts a grand formal entry to welcome guests, a huge chef's kitchen and 550 s/f formal dining room. The parlor level features a formal living room, cigar bar and beautifully-milled library. Beyond luxurious, the master suite encompasses the entire 3rd floor with the bedroom, sitting room, dressing rooms and three full baths. Four additional en-suite bedrooms, a large limestone-clad fully landscaped courtyard and oversized family room provide an abundance of space. Finally, and perhaps most spectacularly, is the 36' indoor pool on the top floor of the home. Covered in beautiful tile mosaic, the sun flooded spa level houses the glass enclosed gym which overlooks the pool, as well as a sauna, full bath and elevator access.

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: 2987936

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Richard J Steinberg
2123508059

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Richard J Steinberg
2123508059

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_