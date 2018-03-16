160 East 22nd Street

房产描述

This lofty high floor home receives tons of light with exposures in three directions- East, South and West. The 5" wide, white oak floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows create a light and airy atmosphere while the open floor plan with kitchen island provide penty of space for entertainment. The kitchen is complete with Sub-Zero and Miele appliances and 15 bottle wine chiller. This home has 2 luxury stone baths (master bath features soaking tub and separate glass enclosed rain shower), Bosch Energy-Star washer/dryer, and ample closet space.

Resident amenities include 24 hour concierge, state-of-the-art fitness center, play room, and rooftop lounge/outdoor kitchen with spectacular views of the city. 160 East 22nd has been designed to complement and enhance the wonderful Gramercy neighborhood. The exterior is clad in a timeless, gray Indiana limestone, and the interiors boast a modern twist on classic, top-of-the-line finishes. The unique 25-foot cantilever frames 160 E 22nd's neighboring buildings along Third Avenue and helps to form the sleek and varied lines that define 160 East 22nd. Residences have been thoughtfully designed for comfortable living. From the floor-to-ceiling windows, to the glass-enclosed rain showers, no detail has been overlooked in designing the very best homes possible.