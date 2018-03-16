110 East 76th Street

房产描述

Spectacular 36' wide 15,000 s/f mansion! New construction following the vision of Robert Couturier's design, this traditionally designed home is truly without compare. A mix of modern convenience and luxury accompanies artistry and quality of craftsmanship rarely seen today. Spanning 15,000 s/f over 7 levels- all accessible by elevator- the home manages to be both impressive in its formality and relaxed in its comfort. Just past the formal marble entry foyer is the grand central staircase - a work of art on its own - which allows natural light to flow throughout the home. Located on the ground floor with a wall of glass overlooking the limestone-clad and landscaped back courtyard, are the kitchen and family room - possibly the largest on the market today. 8 bedrooms, 10 baths and 4 half-baths provide the luxury of space. The master suite alone is over 1,500 s/f with a separate sitting room, fireplace and double baths. Additional amenities include separate service entry, security room, staff suite, gym, roof terrace and family rooms. Truly without compare.