房产描述

*5,500 Square Feet, Full Floor, 12' ceilings & 68 Feet Wide* Welcome to Residence #8 at 114 Liberty Street, a rare opportunity to own a full floor loft spanning 5,500 square feet and sprawling 12 foot vaulted ceilings. This remarkable home boasts 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and combines space, luxurious style, and security. The elevator opens directly into your foyer then greeted by dramatic floor to ceiling windows in the living room, measuring approximately 1,026 square feet, as well as wide plank oak floors. With four exposures and 30 oversized sound-proof windows, the multiple exposures throughout this home provide an abundance of natural light throughout the day. The Master Bedroom, situated in the southeast corner of the apartment features beautiful southeast facing views, a tremendous walk-in closet, and an incredible en-suite Master Bathroom with a separate Whirlpool jacuzzi tub, a heated towel rack and steam shower. The beautiful eat-in kitchen is complete with a 6 burner Viking range, Sub-Zero refrigeration, Miele dishwasher, wine storage, custom cherry cabinets and granite countertops. Further features include a corner private library with a working fireplace, a separate laundry room, 2 zone central air throughout, and a custom private storage room with maple cabinetry, measuring 12'6? x 10. 114 Liberty is a beautiful 11 story doorman condominium, situated in the northern tip of The Financial District, steps away from seminal historic sites, both the East and West waterfronts, the South Street Seaport, and some of the finest hotels in Manhattan. You'll shop and dine at retailers and restaurants such as: Thomas Pink, Hermes, Harry's Cafe, Cipriani Wall Street, Nobu Downtown, Capital Grill, EATALY, Four Seasons Restaurant , and a variety of quality buzzing coffee bars/baristas. Local markets, including Whole Foods weekly outdoor farmer's markets are just steps away. Built in 1901 by developer and architect, John Williams, this unique building features 9 full floor residences.