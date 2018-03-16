高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - New York, United States - ¥13,621,540
免费询盘

New York, 10023 - United States

Century, 25 Central Park West

约¥13,621,540
原货币价格 $2,150,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 919
    平方英尺

房产描述

Professional Office Space located in the Art Deco Century Condominium. Prime Lobby location. Office consists of 3 examination rooms ,a large reception room and an extra large administration office.Street views with natural light streaming in all day.with all new windows. Active pedestrian traffic.The Century Condominium is a full service white glove building with three entrances each with door staff 24 hours a day/ 7 days per week. Situated directly across from Central Park. Close to all transportation at Columbus Circle.

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: 2981613

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Joseph Olshefski
2127126046

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Joseph Olshefski
2127126046

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_