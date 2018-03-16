房产描述

We are proud to announce 269 West 132nd street for sale, presenting you with a

rare opportunity to own on a row of beautiful brownstones. A timeless beauty,

this multi-family property epitomizes the charm and prestige of New York

townhouse living. A spacious design and unique layout create generous bedrooms

and large living spaces perfect for entertaining. Original structures of the

brownstone, grand and open spaces, can be reimagined for an optimized layout

offering greater return on your investment. Currently, all units are tenant-

occupied as an income generating property. Ground floor and parlor floor are

combined as a two bedroom two bath duplex. With a studio on third and forth

floor each, top two floors offers another charming duplex with a spiral

staircase.



Centrally located in highly sought-after Harlem, the property is close to

restaurants and shops, including the new Whole Foods Market, and minutes away

from Midtown and lower Manhattan on multiple train lines nearby (A,C,B, 2, &

3). One of the fastest appreciating real estate markets in New York,

properties in Harlem have proven to be valuable investments. Make an

appointment with us today to own your piece of this historic neighborhood.