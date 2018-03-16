高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, NY, United States - ¥17,422,900
Harlem, New York, NY, 10027 - United States

地址暂不公布

约¥17,422,900
原货币价格 $2,750,000
多家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室
  • 2250
    平方英尺

房产描述

We are proud to announce 269 West 132nd street for sale, presenting you with a
rare opportunity to own on a row of beautiful brownstones. A timeless beauty,
this multi-family property epitomizes the charm and prestige of New York
townhouse living. A spacious design and unique layout create generous bedrooms
and large living spaces perfect for entertaining. Original structures of the
brownstone, grand and open spaces, can be reimagined for an optimized layout
offering greater return on your investment. Currently, all units are tenant-
occupied as an income generating property. Ground floor and parlor floor are
combined as a two bedroom two bath duplex. With a studio on third and forth
floor each, top two floors offers another charming duplex with a spiral
staircase.

Centrally located in highly sought-after Harlem, the property is close to
restaurants and shops, including the new Whole Foods Market, and minutes away
from Midtown and lower Manhattan on multiple train lines nearby (A,C,B, 2, &
3). One of the fastest appreciating real estate markets in New York,
properties in Harlem have proven to be valuable investments. Make an
appointment with us today to own your piece of this historic neighborhood.

房产特征

  • 花园

    上市日期: 2017年11月21日

    联系方式

    分部：
    Long Island City
    代理经纪:
    Liang Li (李先生)

