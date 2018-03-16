高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - New York, United States - ¥13,304,760
免费询盘

New York, 10022 - United States

60 Sutton Place South

约¥13,304,760
原货币价格 $2,100,000
其他

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)

房产描述

PRICE ADJUSTMENT - When size , value and location matter. Rarely available line with balcony and East River views that will mesmerize you day and night. Bring your own designer to transform this 3 bed, 2 bath space into the home of your dreams. The possibilities are endless and when you are finished you will have a home that makes your heart sing. Luxury full service co-op with grand entrance lobby, circular driveway and reduced rate on site parking. This Sutton Place building has excellent financials and mechanicals with fitness center, valet service and onsite management. Pets and pied-a-terre's allowed.

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: 17790277

联系方式

分部：
Halstead Property
代理经纪:
Max Jimenez
212-317-7855
代理经纪:
Halstead Property

联系方式

分部：
Halstead Property
代理经纪:
Max Jimenez
212-317-7855
代理经纪:
Halstead Property

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_