527 East 72nd Street, 1cd/2d

Magical UES duplex a breath away from everything. This pre-war, floor-through 2-bedroom apartment is complete with a windowed laundry room and sculptural staircase, bringing the charm of the West Village to the elegance of the Upper East Side. This legendary building, with its Best-of-London looks and storied past, sits on the cul-de-sac end of East 72nd, surrounded by water and jewel-size parks including its own private back garden. A bank of windows fills the spacious interior of this south-facing apartment with year-round light. The apartment offers a rare and revelatory sense of privacy. An open plan kitchen/dining/living area is an entertainer's paradise and the over 9 ft. ceilings give ample space for contemplating one's genius at finding such an oasis. With the 72nd St subway's ready access, this home on a beautiful tree-lined block checks every box.527-541 East 72nd Street is a four-building Cooperative built in 1894. These Townhouse style walk-ups are often called “The Black & Whites” because of the building's unique two-tone black and white exterior. The building has a shared laundry room, bike room, storage, and a terrific live-in super and a full-time handyman. Pied-Ãƒ -terre living and pets are welcome.