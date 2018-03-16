Welcome to 435 East 57th Street. Classic Pre-War Elegance awaits in this sunny Sutton two bedroom, two full bath coop. Exposures to the south, west, and north fill the well-proportioned rooms with light. Gracious entry foyer with a generous coat closet leads to the oversized living room. Full separate dining room and windowed kitchen. Two large bedrooms, both with two exposures and lots of closet space. Staff Room with Full Bath, functions as a small third bedroom or a perfect office. The Master Bathroom is Bright and Beautifully Renovated. Many Pre-War details throughout including high, beamed ceilings, hard wood floors and a decorative fireplace. This highly sought after full-service Coop, designed by Emory Roth in 1927, features a bike room, a gym, and brand new laundry facilities. Pied-a-terres and Pets allowed. As a bonus, a large basement storage unit is included. Call today and make your dream a reality at 435 East 57th Street.