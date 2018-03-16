高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, NY, United States - ¥10,453,740
New York, NY, 10022 - United States

435 East 57th Street

约¥10,453,740
原货币价格 $1,650,000
公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1400
    平方英尺

房产描述

Welcome to 435 East 57th Street. Classic Pre-War Elegance awaits in this sunny Sutton two bedroom, two full bath coop. Exposures to the south, west, and north fill the well-proportioned rooms with light. Gracious entry foyer with a generous coat closet leads to the oversized living room. Full separate dining room and windowed kitchen. Two large bedrooms, both with two exposures and lots of closet space. Staff Room with Full Bath, functions as a small third bedroom or a perfect office. The Master Bathroom is Bright and Beautifully Renovated. Many Pre-War details throughout including high, beamed ceilings, hard wood floors and a decorative fireplace. This highly sought after full-service Coop, designed by Emory Roth in 1927, features a bike room, a gym, and brand new laundry facilities. Pied-a-terres and Pets allowed. As a bonus, a large basement storage unit is included. Call today and make your dream a reality at 435 East 57th Street.

MLS ID: 5284262

联系方式

经纪公司：
The Corcoran Group
代理经纪:
Chris Toland
212-444-7879

周边设施

周边设施
