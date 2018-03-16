1 Central Park South

Having been Featured on the Cover of Luxe, this unique Plaza Private Residence epitomizes New York Sophistication with just under 3500SF featuring 3 Bedrooms and 4.5 Baths and inspired by Chanel. Residence 301 is a world unto itself, creatively designed from the coveted Staterooms at The Plaza with largest windows coupled with the 13 ft. ceilings, and Central Park views from every room. Tastefully designed by Jeffery Hitchcock to accentuate the unrivaled views and light received by the uninhibited views of Central Park and it's famed Pond consisting of the most breathtaking foliage to be enjoyed from any room as you watch the park transform throughout the seasons. The Living room is of the utmost quality, finished with Venetian plaster walls, recessed lighting, and accented by the Deco cream and black theme throughout the living room provide the perfect canvas to appreciate the perspective of Central Park that this fabulous apartment provides. Off of the kitchen overlooking central park you have a immaculate breakfast room with a red-lacquered boiserie frames which hold mercury glass allowing for every guest to have views of the park no matter the direction they sit. The Master Suite features the highly sought after his and her full bathroom as well as his and her walk in closets. The refined Master bath, inspired by Alberto Pinto, has white onyx floor with black lacquer cabinets, all in the French Deco style with views of Central Park from your onyx bathtub! The flawless design is represented time and time again from the black granite foyer floor, Macassar ebony cabinetry, fine stone, finished wood, silk suede upholstered walls, Lalique door handles, Electronic shades, zoned central air conditioning, zoned Lurtron lighting system, washer/dryer, and pre-wired for smart home technology. As a Plaza Resident you receive access to The Plaza Hotels amenities and service offerings. Land-marked exclusive Residential Lobby, Landscaped Plaza gardens with Fountain and Reflecting Pools, Five-Star Concierge Service, 24 Hour doorman, The Oak Room, Oak Bar, Palm Court, Rose Club, The Grand Ballroom. All Five Star Services of Plaza Hotel, Health Club/Gym, The Guerlin Spa, La Palestra, Plaza food Hall, and Limousine services.