高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - New York, NY, United States - ¥14,571,880
免费询盘

Midtown West, New York, NY, 10036 - United States

地址暂不公布

约¥14,571,880
原货币价格 $2,300,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 1
    卧室
  • 1.5
    浴室
  • 942
    平方英尺
  • $1,328
    管理费

房产描述

With residences starting on the 55th floor, 55N is a stunning One Bedroom One
and Half Bath residence of 942 square feet.You will be amazed by the dramatic
northern panoramic river and city views displaying the Hudson River, George
Washington Bridge, Columbus Circle, Central Park and beyond.

The spacious apartment allows, light to pour in through floor to ceiling
windows during the day and at night the city lights will dazzle you.
Apartments designed by AD Top 100 Jamie Drake feature oak floors, floor to
ceiling windows, open kitchens equipped with the latest Gaggenau appliances,
white lacquer cabinetry, waterfall-edge Calacatta marble counter tops and
backsplash, stainless steel under mounted sink with waste disposal, Jamie
Drake designed Dornbracht fixtures, as well as your very own Bosch Washer and
Dryer. Every residence also comes with smart- home technology which enables
you to control the environment at home from anywhere in the world. You can
control the stereo, TV,and lights all from an app on your smartphone. The in-
wall IPad connects you with the Doorperson and our very own in-house Luxury
Attache who will organize everything from travel arrangements to dinner plans.
Manhattan View benefits from a 421A tax exemption.

The experience of living at Manhattan View is full-service and luxurious. In
addition to a 24-hour doorperson and live-in superintendent, a dedicated
concierge is available to assist with every personal need along with white
glove à la carte services including valet parking, housekeeping and dry-
cleaning. Buyers at Manhattan View will enjoy all of the perks of living in
the MiMA Development, which is managed by Related Companies, hailed for
setting new standards in of excellence in the luxury rental marketplace. The
onsite M Club enhances daily living, offering an unprecedented 44,000 square
feet of amenities, including an 18,000-square-foot private residents-only
fitness center by Equinox® with a heated indoor lap pool, training studio, a
full-size basketball court; three lushly landscaped outdoor terraces with
private dining pods and barbecue facilities encompassing over 14,000 square
feet of outdoor space; party rooms and catering kitchens; a golf simulator and
karaoke room; outdoor and indoor screening rooms; and a Mac Bar equipped with
iMac computers. There is also a club room and residents’ lounge with a cozy
island fireplace, a fully- equipped game room with billiards and card tables
and electronic gaming, a bicycle room, resident storage, a children’s
playroom, and Dog City, an exclusive residents-only, professionally-staffed
pet spa with dynamic play areas offers grooming and training facilities, in-
home feeding, walking services, scheduled play dates, and much more.

房产特征

  • 电梯
  • 门房
  • 礼宾服务
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 游泳池
  • 木制平台
  • 庭院
  • 空调
  • 垃圾处理
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机
  • 洗衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月18日

联系方式

分部：
Soho
代理经纪:
Ryan Serhant
646.480.7665

联系方式

分部：
Soho
代理经纪:
Ryan Serhant
646.480.7665

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_