房产描述

With residences starting on the 55th floor, 55N is a stunning One Bedroom One

and Half Bath residence of 942 square feet.You will be amazed by the dramatic

northern panoramic river and city views displaying the Hudson River, George

Washington Bridge, Columbus Circle, Central Park and beyond.



The spacious apartment allows, light to pour in through floor to ceiling

windows during the day and at night the city lights will dazzle you.

Apartments designed by AD Top 100 Jamie Drake feature oak floors, floor to

ceiling windows, open kitchens equipped with the latest Gaggenau appliances,

white lacquer cabinetry, waterfall-edge Calacatta marble counter tops and

backsplash, stainless steel under mounted sink with waste disposal, Jamie

Drake designed Dornbracht fixtures, as well as your very own Bosch Washer and

Dryer. Every residence also comes with smart- home technology which enables

you to control the environment at home from anywhere in the world. You can

control the stereo, TV,and lights all from an app on your smartphone. The in-

wall IPad connects you with the Doorperson and our very own in-house Luxury

Attache who will organize everything from travel arrangements to dinner plans.

Manhattan View benefits from a 421A tax exemption.



The experience of living at Manhattan View is full-service and luxurious. In

addition to a 24-hour doorperson and live-in superintendent, a dedicated

concierge is available to assist with every personal need along with white

glove à la carte services including valet parking, housekeeping and dry-

cleaning. Buyers at Manhattan View will enjoy all of the perks of living in

the MiMA Development, which is managed by Related Companies, hailed for

setting new standards in of excellence in the luxury rental marketplace. The

onsite M Club enhances daily living, offering an unprecedented 44,000 square

feet of amenities, including an 18,000-square-foot private residents-only

fitness center by Equinox® with a heated indoor lap pool, training studio, a

full-size basketball court; three lushly landscaped outdoor terraces with

private dining pods and barbecue facilities encompassing over 14,000 square

feet of outdoor space; party rooms and catering kitchens; a golf simulator and

karaoke room; outdoor and indoor screening rooms; and a Mac Bar equipped with

iMac computers. There is also a club room and residents’ lounge with a cozy

island fireplace, a fully- equipped game room with billiards and card tables

and electronic gaming, a bicycle room, resident storage, a children’s

playroom, and Dog City, an exclusive residents-only, professionally-staffed

pet spa with dynamic play areas offers grooming and training facilities, in-

home feeding, walking services, scheduled play dates, and much more.