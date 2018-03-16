高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, NY, United States - ¥15,173,762
New York, NY, 10022 - United States

418 East 59th Street Apt 32b

约¥15,173,762
原货币价格 $2,395,000
  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)

Situated on the 32nd floor, this breathtaking high-floor 2 bedroom, (convertible 3) 3 bath corner apartment in this luxurious full-service building, can be your dream home in the sky. Enjoy dramatic river and open city panoramic views of the areas historic landmarked buildings. Capitalizing on the elements of space and light this impeccably handcrafted apartment exudes elegance the moment you enter. Host guests in the open living room with exquisite East River views. The expansive layout provides a seamless flow for entertaining. Beautiful details like marble floors, custom lighting and banquettes enhance the apartments elegance. Culinary creations are inspired as light pours into the top-of-the-line spacious gourmet kitchen outfitted with Viking appliances. Both bedrooms are spacious and quiet with plentiful closet space and outstanding views.The sought-after Sutton Place area building is a full service condop building providing residents with top-notch amenities including a full time doorman, concierge, courtyard garden, fitness center, live in super, and an adjacent garage. Pied a terres, co-purchasers and guarantors are all allowed in this investor friendly Condop. Enjoy a prime Sutton Place location that is close to world-class shops, restaurants, and transportation. No Board Approval

MLS ID: 00111700

经纪公司：
Sotheby's International Realty
分部：
Sotheby's Homes
代理经纪:
Leslie S. Modell
2126067668

