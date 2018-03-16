400 East 56th Street

Dental Office located in Sutton Place at 56th Street and First Avenue. This medical office measures approximately 3,257 square feet and features 11 exam rooms, 2 consultation rooms, 2 labs as well as a staff kitchen, administrative offices and work stations. This office is close to FDR Drive and multiple bus routes. The space is adaptable to any medical specialty. A live/work scenario will be considered subject to Board approval. This unit can potentially be a residence - also subject to Board approval.