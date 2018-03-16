高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, NY, United States - ¥22,142,922
New York, NY, 10022 - United States

400 East 56th Street

约¥22,142,922
原货币价格 $3,495,000
公寓

详情

  • 3257
    平方英尺

房产描述

Dental Office located in Sutton Place at 56th Street and First Avenue. This medical office measures approximately 3,257 square feet and features 11 exam rooms, 2 consultation rooms, 2 labs as well as a staff kitchen, administrative offices and work stations. This office is close to FDR Drive and multiple bus routes. The space is adaptable to any medical specialty. A live/work scenario will be considered subject to Board approval. This unit can potentially be a residence - also subject to Board approval.

MLS ID: 5291301

联系方式

经纪公司：
The Corcoran Group
代理经纪:
Paul Wexler
212-836-1075

