在售 - New York, United States - ¥12,512,810
免费询盘

New York, 10010 - United States

4 West 21st Street

约¥12,512,810
原货币价格 $1,975,000
阁楼

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1225
    平方英尺

房产描述

Designed to perfection! Located in the building's coveted A-line, this generously sized two bedroom faces south, allowing for excellent light in all rooms.

The current owner left no detail unnoticed and installed custom 7-inch-wide white oak wood flooring, chic pendant light fixtures over the kitchen island, motorized shades in both bedrooms, and a custom walk-in closet/dressing room. The living room is an expansive space perfect for entertaining. The open chef's kitchen, with an oversized island, is styled in luxury with Varenna lacquer cabinetry and is equipped with Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.

A flexible layout defines this well distributed space allowing for the spacious second bedroom to function as a children's room, home office or den area. The pocket doors help to create a feeling of openness to the living room or can be closed for separation and privacy. Both bathrooms are classic in their design featuring white subway tiles and top-of-the-line fixtures. The master bath boasts dual sinks, a separate tub and stand-alone shower. In addition, there is a 3-zone HVAC system with Nest thermostats in each room and a Samsung washer/dryer in the unit.

The boutique full-service Condop (which is a coop with condominium rules) has top-of-the-line amenities including a huge gym, an open air fully landscaped terrace with play set for children on the 2nd floor, live-in super and 24-hour doorman. There is also a parking garage in the basement with direct entry in building and a Starbucks anchoring out the retail space. The building allows unlimited sublets, pied-a-terres, co-purchasing, gifting and parents buying for children.

Please note, the actual monthly maintenance is $4,297 with the seller offering a $1,500/month contribution credit for one year post closing.

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

MLS ID: 2983657

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Jared Schwadron
2127051092

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
