房产描述

OVERSIZED DESIGNER-RENOVATED HOME IN WHITE GLOVE BUIDING WITH NO BOARD, NO RESTRICTION ON FINANCING, SUBLEASING, OWNERSHIP! Move right in or use as pied a terre, or excellent rental investment. Everything brand new; never lived in. Amazing light from 3 exposures; 30ft Living wit 13ft Dining-L, windowed chef's kitchen with wine cooler, stylish baths, multi closets, solid hardwood floors, and more... Priced right for quick sale. Hurry, won't last!