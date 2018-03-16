高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, United States - ¥7,285,940
New York, 10022 - United States

430 East 57th Street

约¥7,285,940
原货币价格 $1,150,000
公寓

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)

Room size entrance hall leads to a smashing, almost 400 square foot living room with 3 large, extremely sunny, south facing windows with city views plus a wood burning fireplace. The apartment has 2 wonderful bedrooms and 2 baths. The master bath is en-suite. There is an eat-in kitchen, with a separate washer/dryer room. Private storage comes with the apartment. The building is one of the most distinguished pre-war coops in the Sutton area with a 24 hour elevator man, a new gym and a private outdoor garden. Pets are allowed.

上市日期: 2017年11月10日

MLS ID: 2975045

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
William Costigan
2128917255

