430 East 57th Street

房产描述

Room size entrance hall leads to a smashing, almost 400 square foot living room with 3 large, extremely sunny, south facing windows with city views plus a wood burning fireplace. The apartment has 2 wonderful bedrooms and 2 baths. The master bath is en-suite. There is an eat-in kitchen, with a separate washer/dryer room. Private storage comes with the apartment. The building is one of the most distinguished pre-war coops in the Sutton area with a 24 hour elevator man, a new gym and a private outdoor garden. Pets are allowed.