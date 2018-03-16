Douglas Elliman Realty Services has been retained on an exclusive basis to arrange for the sale of 238 West 14th Street, a 25' wide, 10,671 square foot, 5-story, mixed-use building with an elevator and a 2-story carriage house in the rear.

This 25' wide, 5-story building includes lower level retail, and is comprised of a mixed-use elevator building and a 2-story carriage house in the rear separated by a landscaped courtyard. Combined, the buildings offer approximately 10,671 square feet and consist of 11 residential apartments of which 9 are one bedroom, 1 studio, plus the carriage house and a retail store. Of the residential units, seven (7) of the apartments are rent stabilized.

Located on West 14th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues at the cusp of Manhattan's West Village and Chelsea neighborhoods, this property is a great opportunity for an investor to benefit from long term upside from the rent regulated units, an end-user looking to establish a retail presence on one of the most heavily traveled locations in the West Village.