211 Madison Avenue

房产描述

Triple mint condition, 1116 square feet, one bedroom 2 full baths, 25' X 16' living room 23' X 12' bedroom. Living room and bedroom virtually staged. Wrap around curved windows allowing for wonderful light throughout the day, south and east exposures, the apartment is exceptionally quiet. Windowed kitchen with custom cabinets, dolomite counters, high end integrated appliances. Large master bath has radiant floors, Italian marble, large Produit Neptune whirlpool tub and custom wall length vanity. Second bath has Italian tiles, custom sink and vanity and waterworks shower. Full size washer and drying in the apt. There are pale hardwood plank floors throughout and abundant closet space. There are only two residents on a floor. Pets allowed. Morgan Court is a unique condo affording residents a European inspired cobblestone court entrance and 24 hour door man service. Past the lobby is a lovely landscaped garden, stepping stone bridge with a reflecting pool. Walking distance from Grand Central.