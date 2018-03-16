高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, United States - ¥9,503,400
New York, 10016 - United States

211 Madison Avenue

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 1
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1116
    平方英尺

房产描述

Triple mint condition, 1116 square feet, one bedroom 2 full baths, 25' X 16' living room 23' X 12' bedroom. Living room and bedroom virtually staged. Wrap around curved windows allowing for wonderful light throughout the day, south and east exposures, the apartment is exceptionally quiet. Windowed kitchen with custom cabinets, dolomite counters, high end integrated appliances. Large master bath has radiant floors, Italian marble, large Produit Neptune whirlpool tub and custom wall length vanity. Second bath has Italian tiles, custom sink and vanity and waterworks shower. Full size washer and drying in the apt. There are pale hardwood plank floors throughout and abundant closet space. There are only two residents on a floor. Pets allowed. Morgan Court is a unique condo affording residents a European inspired cobblestone court entrance and 24 hour door man service. Past the lobby is a lovely landscaped garden, stepping stone bridge with a reflecting pool. Walking distance from Grand Central.

上市日期: 2017年10月30日

MLS ID: 2959360

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Richelle Spindell
2128917643

周边设施

周边设施
