在售 - New York, NY, United States - ¥50,653,122
Soho Tribeca, New York, NY, 10013 - United States

111 Hudson Street

约¥50,653,122
原货币价格 $7,995,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室
  • 4100
    平方英尺
  • $2,304
    管理费

房产描述

Possessing a sophisticated blend of contemporary flare and rustic charm, this
TriBeCa loft is a cavernous, 4 bedroom (convertible to 5), 4.5 bathroom gem
that spreads luxuriously across 4,100 SF of space. It is accessed by a key-in
elevator that opens directly into the apartment.

Anchored by a quartet of chic columns, an entire wall of large, 7-ft windows,
and gorgeous, 5-inch white oak hardwood floors, the living area is a testament
to open-concept design. The space is loosely divided into a living room,
dining room, TV room, and a beautifully finished kitchen. The kitchen features
a massive eat-in island, pendant lighting, a marble backsplash, deftly-placed
aged wood accents, and a suite of high-end appliances that include a 6-burner
Wolf cooktop, dual ThermAdor Professional wall ovens, a Thermador warming
drawer, a built-in Miele coffee machine, a pair of Miele dishwashers, two
Subzero side-by-side refrigerators, Subzero refrigerator drawers with ice
maker, a GE monogram microwave and wine cooler, and a water cooler. Just off
the kitchen is a separate pantry nook that holds a full-size GE freezer.

With one exception, all of the apartment’s bedrooms are contained within a
separate wing and are accessible through a single hallway. The master bedroom
is composed of a pair of spacious custom-built closets, a trio of large
windows, and a vast ensuite bathroom. The ensuite features white Thassos
marble, a roomy walk-in shower with a rain shower head, double vanity sinks, a
freestanding Toto bathtub, and an enclosed water closet. The second bedroom
comes with its own three-piece ensuite bathroom, four windows, a large closet,
and an attached sitting room that is currently used as a playroom but can be
converted into a cozy 5th bedroom. The third and fourth bedrooms each have
their own window, reach-in closets, and three-piece ensuites. All bedrooms
come with blackout shades and all windows come with built-in child guards.

Finishing the apartment is a dedicated laundry room (complete with a Maytag
9000 series washer/dryer), an integrated ADT alarm and camera system, a video
intercom system, built-in Bose speakers throughout (iPhone compatible), a
Lutron lighting system, 4 WiFi zones, a 2 zone HVAC system, and European steam
radiators.

111 Hudson is pre-war condominium loft building located in the heart of
TriBeCa. It is only blocks away from some of Manhattan’s finest restaurants,
the Hudson River Greenway, and the 1/A/C/E subway lines.

房产特征

  • 电梯
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 对讲机
  • 空调
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机
  • 洗衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

联系方式

分部：
Soho
代理经纪:
Ryan Serhant
646.480.7665

