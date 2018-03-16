111 Hudson Street

房产描述

Possessing a sophisticated blend of contemporary flare and rustic charm, this

TriBeCa loft is a cavernous, 4 bedroom (convertible to 5), 4.5 bathroom gem

that spreads luxuriously across 4,100 SF of space. It is accessed by a key-in

elevator that opens directly into the apartment.



Anchored by a quartet of chic columns, an entire wall of large, 7-ft windows,

and gorgeous, 5-inch white oak hardwood floors, the living area is a testament

to open-concept design. The space is loosely divided into a living room,

dining room, TV room, and a beautifully finished kitchen. The kitchen features

a massive eat-in island, pendant lighting, a marble backsplash, deftly-placed

aged wood accents, and a suite of high-end appliances that include a 6-burner

Wolf cooktop, dual ThermAdor Professional wall ovens, a Thermador warming

drawer, a built-in Miele coffee machine, a pair of Miele dishwashers, two

Subzero side-by-side refrigerators, Subzero refrigerator drawers with ice

maker, a GE monogram microwave and wine cooler, and a water cooler. Just off

the kitchen is a separate pantry nook that holds a full-size GE freezer.



With one exception, all of the apartment’s bedrooms are contained within a

separate wing and are accessible through a single hallway. The master bedroom

is composed of a pair of spacious custom-built closets, a trio of large

windows, and a vast ensuite bathroom. The ensuite features white Thassos

marble, a roomy walk-in shower with a rain shower head, double vanity sinks, a

freestanding Toto bathtub, and an enclosed water closet. The second bedroom

comes with its own three-piece ensuite bathroom, four windows, a large closet,

and an attached sitting room that is currently used as a playroom but can be

converted into a cozy 5th bedroom. The third and fourth bedrooms each have

their own window, reach-in closets, and three-piece ensuites. All bedrooms

come with blackout shades and all windows come with built-in child guards.



Finishing the apartment is a dedicated laundry room (complete with a Maytag

9000 series washer/dryer), an integrated ADT alarm and camera system, a video

intercom system, built-in Bose speakers throughout (iPhone compatible), a

Lutron lighting system, 4 WiFi zones, a 2 zone HVAC system, and European steam

radiators.



111 Hudson is pre-war condominium loft building located in the heart of

TriBeCa. It is only blocks away from some of Manhattan’s finest restaurants,

the Hudson River Greenway, and the 1/A/C/E subway lines.