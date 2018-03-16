房产描述

Located less than a block from the Museum of Natural History, this mint, newly renovated and chic 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has wonderful southern light all day, high ceilings, restored original detail, and beautiful hardwood floors. Upon entering the apartment, to the left, is a crisp and clean new windowed kitchen outfitted with solid wood white lacquered cabinets, stone counters, high end stainless steel appliances and even a new washer/dryer. The spacious living room is over 20' long and has bright, tree-top , southern exposures onto 79th Street. A large formal dining space will accommodate large scale dining and is ideally positioned off the living room to create an open, expansive space to entertain. Accessed off the living room is the bedroom wing that offers three generous bedrooms and two pristine, windowed full bathrooms. All bedrooms have custom closets and offer lovely natural light and pleasant views. This superb home also offers the convenience of through-wall air conditioning for year-round comfort. 171 West 79th Street is a pet-friendly, prewar cooperative with a live-in super and doorman. Perfectly located, this building is in close proximity to Central Park, the Museum of Natural History, highly rated public and private schools, and the best Upper West Side shopping and dining.