250 East 54th Street

房产描述

SPACE, LIGHT, CITY & EAST RIVER VIEWS, LOCATION, LUX BLDG! THIS S-P-R-A-W-L-I-N-G FOUR BEDROOM PLUS DEN HOME WITH 5 FULL BATHS IS NOT FOR EVERYONE! It is, however, for people who demand the best and have discerning taste as this world-class custom designed, out of the ordinary home satisfies those with a critical eye. The vision of the current owner makes it possible for you to experience instant gratification, as it is luxury within reach. This unforgettable complete package is available for the first time. You will find more to like than ever before. Step through the threshold and onto ebonized floors that immediately set the romantic mood of this uncommon home. Lovely southern and western light filters through triple large pane windows with glorious open city and East River views to extend your already commodious grand corner living room. You and your guest will adore the equally grand dining room where there is even a wet bar! The meals will be prepared in your TOP-OF-THE-LINE POGENPOHL chef's open California style loft-like kitchen where you will love the best of appliances. Think Sub-Zero refrigeration with two freezer drawers, Miele dishwasher and microwave, and six burner Wolf oven, of course. The slate-like floors, Flos lights, and window add to the beauty and practicality of this space. The metamorphosis of two lines brings you a den plus three bedrooms on one side and another private bedroom on the other side. All will delight your eyes. Every room is large--very large--and there are outfitted custom wood closets galore! 5 full baths, some with separate tubs and showers and even a steam shower in the master bathroom. All with Dornbracht bathroom fixtures and limestone tiles. No detail has been overlooked. The den features a strikingly beautiful de Gournay wallpaper. Artimide wall lights and custom millwork throughout. Custom remote shades made with Marimekko fabric. Heated floors. There is even a private laundry room with a washer / dryer and linen closet. Haven't you waited long enough? This NO BOARD APPROVAL LUXURY CONDOMINIUM is a well-established and respected residence in the heart of midtown. Designed by Fox & Fowle, THE MONDRIAN offers you a full-time doorman, concierge and live-in super, laundry room, bike room, and storage (there is a waitlist). An Equinox fitness club is located in the building and residents have access through the main lobby. There is also a SoulCycle next door. Close to Whole Foods, shopping, fine restaurants, and all transportation especially the 4, 5, 6, E, M, N, Q, R, and W subway lines, buses uptown on Third Avenue, downtown on Second Avenue, and cross town on 57th Street. This home has everything you have always wanted and more than you ever thought of. If upscale living suits your tastes then call me now. Welcome home! $133.38 / Month Assessment to replenish their Capital Reserve Account Ends February, 2020.