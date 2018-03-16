470 West End Avenue, #4g

Built in 1928, this exquisite Prewar Co-op building sits right in the middle of the charming Upper West Side. Designed by renowned architect Emery Roth, the Belvoir is a Prewar gem. The spacious living room lights up in the early morning as the sun shines through from large windows on the east. The spacious master bedroom has a well proportioned nook off to the side that provides a great place for an office area or reading den. The apartment consists of 6 over-sized closets, ample storage areas, and a large living room/ dining area. Electric is included within the maintenance, W/D & dishwasher in unit. This full-service Co-op has a 24-hour attended lobby, laundry room, and bike & additional storage areas.



> View additional property information and more photos