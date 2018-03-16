高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, NY, United States - ¥8,838,162
New York, NY, 10024 - United States

470 West End Avenue, #4g

约¥8,838,162
原货币价格 $1,395,000
  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)

Built in 1928, this exquisite Prewar Co-op building sits right in the middle of the charming Upper West Side. Designed by renowned architect Emery Roth, the Belvoir is a Prewar gem. The spacious living room lights up in the early morning as the sun shines through from large windows on the east. The spacious master bedroom has a well proportioned nook off to the side that provides a great place for an office area or reading den. The apartment consists of 6 over-sized closets, ample storage areas, and a large living room/ dining area. Electric is included within the maintenance, W/D & dishwasher in unit. This full-service Co-op has a 24-hour attended lobby, laundry room, and bike & additional storage areas.

MLS ID: 6656307

经纪公司：
Citi Habitats
代理经纪:
James Bogan
7183845304

