150 Chambers Street

房产描述

Prime Tribeca Penthouse with private outdoor oasis! Introducing a rarely available designer Penthouse loft with a 400 square foot private roof deck located in the heart of TriBeCa. PH5W features incredible details including 14-foot ceilings, exposed brick, a wood burning fireplace, central air, washer/dryer, thermo-pane windows, video security, ample closet space and an included storage unit. Open to the living room, the elegant kitchen is equipped with a Wolf range, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher. The spa-like bathrooms have tiled flooring and mosaic tiled showers with Lacava and Waterworks fixtures and finishes, and a washer and dryer. Pin-drop-quiet, this 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom residence receives northern and southern sunlight throughout, with an additional home office which can easily be used as a 3rd bedroom.



This exclusive boutique condominium building provides the utmost privacy with only two residences per. 150 Chambers is conveniently situated near the 1, 2, 3, A, C & E , 4,5,6 and R trains and surrounded by great amenities such as parks, highly acclaimed restaurants, some of NYC's best public schools, Whole Foods, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond, World Trade Center and the Oculus shopping center. Extremely low carrying costs make this one-of-a-kind apartment the best value in the neighborhood.