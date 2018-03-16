111 Murray Street

房产描述

At 2,697 square feet, this exceptional 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom residence with ceilings up to approximately 10'7 offers expansive south and west-facing views including cinematic panoramas of the Hudson River and beyond. From a private elevator vestibule, a grand set of double doors reveals a formal entry foyer that leads to a breathtaking open kitchen and great room. Floor-to-ceiling glass wraps the gentle curve of this sprawling 22'7 x 22'5 space for exceptional natural light and spectacular north- and west-facing vistas. The open kitchen with center island breakfast bar allows for seamless entertaining and intimate daily living alike. Meticulously designed by AD100 designer David Mann, the custom Molteni kitchen offers cerused White Oak cabinetry trimmed in custom soft black metal, Calacatta Borghini marble island with book-matched waterfall, countertop, and backsplash, Dornbracht fixtures in a custom soft black matte finish, two pantries, and top-of-the-line appliances by Wolf, Miele, and Sub-Zero including a side-by-side 30-in. refrigerator and 18-in. freezer, 36-in. 5-burner gas cooktop with built-in fully vented canopy hood, integrated dishwasher, wall oven with warming drawer, steam oven, speed oven, wine refrigerator, and integrated coffee system. In the southern wing of the residence, the luxurious master bedroom suite offers south and west-facing views, a walk-in closet, and master bath with radiant heat floors, travertine stone slab feature walls, and custom white marble slab double vanities with Dornbracht fittings and fixtures in a custom soft black matte finish, as well as a freestanding BluStone soaking tub positioned to enjoy open north-facing views through a full-height window, a separate shower, and a private water closet. Three additional bedrooms, each with en suite bath, await, including one bedroom gracing the northeast corner for exceptional light. A powder room, utility room with washer and vented dryer, and separate service entrance complete this magnificent residence.



A world-class condominium tower located in Tribeca and developed by a partnership of Fisher Brothers, Witkoff, and New Valley, 111 Murray Street soars some 800 feet, offering 157 residences ranging from one-bedrooms to full-floor penthouses. 111 Murray Street is a collaboration between some of the best and brightest minds in architecture and design, with architecture by Kohn Pedersen Fox, residence interiors by David Mann, amenities and public spaces by David Rockwell, and landscape architecture by Edmund Hollander. With a gently curved crystalline facade, the building's sculptural silhouette softly flares to a peaked crown at its pinnacle, creating a bold new shape on the city skyline. Occupying a privileged location in Tribeca, 111 Murray Street is surrounded by the best that Downtown has to offer. Over 20,000 square feet of private indoor and outdoor spaces span two levels, comprising state-of-the-art amenities that include two pools; a 3,000 square foot fitness center with separate movement studio; residents' lounge; patisserie; private dining room with demonstration kitchen; wellness suite with heated stone hammam, steam room, sauna, treatment rooms, and hair salon; children's playroom with interactive Imagination Playground and adjoining catering kitchen; teen room; media room; as well as stunning landscaped gardens that seamlessly integrate the interiors and the outdoors.



The complete terms are in an offering plan available from the Sponsor (File No: CD14-0363)