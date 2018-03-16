1 White Street

房产描述

In 1973, as a tactic to gain citizenship, John Lennon and Yoko Ono attempted to receive diplomatic immunity by applying to the United Nations as ambassadors of a "conceptual country" called Nutopia. When the information became public, John and Yoko announced the formation of Nutopia and revealed One White Street as its formal embassy.



Completely renovated inside and out, One White Street now represents a legendary piece of New York City history. Built in 1808, this home spans approximately 3,225 square feet across 5 floors, and features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half-bathrooms, two wood-burning fireplaces, a decked rooftop, full cellar, and well-proportioned rooms with seven large windows on every floor exposing iconic Tribeca views onto West Broadway and White Street from every room.



The ground floor of the house offers the flexibility of an income-producing retail space or an open room that would make an ideal living space. On the second floor is a marble powder room, brand new, open kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, granite counter tops, custom walnut and lacquer cabinetry, plentiful storage with separate pantry, and wood burning fireplace in the living/dining area that makes for cozy entertaining. On the third floor, there are two generously sized bedrooms each with ample closet space, a large full bathroom with soaking tub, and a separate laundry room. The fourth floor is entirely comprised of the master suite with its own wood-burning fireplace, an exquisite marble bathroom with clawfoot-soaking tub and separate marble rain shower stall. Additionally there is a large walk-in closet. On the roof is a decked terrace that offers superb views of classic Tribeca buildings as well as views from midtown to One World Trade Center. Additionally, the house has a cellar that is fully plumbed with a half bathroom (potential full bathroom) and can be used for additional storage, wine cellar, or media room.



This home has just completed a full renovation and features all new plumbing, all new electrical systems, an unlimited instant hot water heater, and a new commercial gas service line. One White Street represents the perfect opportunity to purchase a land-marked home with a legendary past. It marries private townhouse living with the opportunity to surround yourself by all that Tribeca has to offer.