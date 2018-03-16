Casa 74, 255 East 74th Street

房产描述

Outdoor Oasis in the heart of the Upper East Side. 1,500+ sf of PRIVATE OUTDOOR space landscaped with lush greens just in time for spring. This terrace offers endless possibilities and is currently set up with an 8-person table, bar with high top chairs, an elevated wood platform with 12-person couch, gas fire pit and a 42 inch retractable TV. The terrace also comes with a Weber gas grill, outdoor speakers, heat lamps, water, electric and well-positioned lighting.



The interior space of the home is equally as impressive with 1,825 sf covering three bedrooms, three bathrooms and endless living space. A gracious entryway leads you into the east-facing living room and dining alcove that has direct access to both outdoor spaces.



The eat-in kitchen was designed by Poliform and features a five-burner Miele range, Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine cooler, maple and lacquer cabinetry, and blissful northern views.



The master bedroom has exposures west and north with its own entrance to the terrace. There are three oversized closets, a windowed en-suite bathroom with double sink vanity, glass-enclosed shower and a deep soaking tub. The second bedroom, which is also west facing, has custom built wood panels and an en-suite bathroom with tub. The third bedroom overlooks the landscaped patio and is just steps away from the third full bathroom that can also be used for guests.



This impressive, sunlit unit features a vented washer & dryer, hardwood floors, custom drapes, Sonos mounted speakers and exceptional storage throughout.



Casa 74 is a luxury, full service condominium that was built in 2010 and features a 24-hour doorman and concierge. The building has a game room that rivals Dave and Buster's featuring foosball, air hockey, pinball and so much more. For younger children there is an arts and crafts area, climbing wall, tree house and an abundance of toys. The building also has a 1,500 sf outdoor garden. Owners have direct access to the Equinox gym, which occupies a portion of the retail space in the building. Other retail tenants include Liberty Travel and Ricky's NYC. Located on the corner of 74th and 2nd Avenue, this glass building is just two blocks from the 2nd Avenue Subway with luxury retail and restaurants throughout the area.



