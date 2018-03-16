高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, United States - ¥62,405,660
New York, 10025 - United States

320 West 101st Street

约¥62,405,660
原货币价格 $9,850,000
联排别墅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 7200
    平方英尺

房产描述

Brand new custom-renovated single family house with elevator, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 3 powder rooms and approximately 7,200 interior square feet and 1,400 exterior square feet on 7 levels on a leafy townhouse block off Riverside Park. This is not a developer renovation. No expense was spared to create a warm home of the highest quality. Definitely the best house on the Upper West Side at this price. This property also benefits from unusually low real estate taxes of $31,934 per annum. This Upper West Side location affords superior access to great parks (both Riverside and Central Park), public transportation, shopping, museums and schools. Must be seen.

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: 2979939

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
George Vanderploeg
2128917621

