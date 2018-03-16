320 West 101st Street

房产描述

Brand new custom-renovated single family house with elevator, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 3 powder rooms and approximately 7,200 interior square feet and 1,400 exterior square feet on 7 levels on a leafy townhouse block off Riverside Park. This is not a developer renovation. No expense was spared to create a warm home of the highest quality. Definitely the best house on the Upper West Side at this price. This property also benefits from unusually low real estate taxes of $31,934 per annum. This Upper West Side location affords superior access to great parks (both Riverside and Central Park), public transportation, shopping, museums and schools. Must be seen.