在售 - New York, NY, United States - ¥9,186,620
New York, NY, 10027 - United States

380 Lenox Ave

约¥9,186,620
原货币价格 $1,450,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1455
    平方英尺

房产描述

Rare corner three bedroom in MINT condition at The Lenox Condominium! With new bamboo wood floors throughout and soaring 10' ceilings, this apartment is not to be missed. Open Views from every window allow for great light streaming in all day. The LOFT Living Room is perfect for entertaining and has views of the beautifully landmarked Astor Row. The renovated Kitchen is a dream with newly tiled backsplash, new stone floor and substantial counters, top-of-the-line appliances, new lighting and abundant cabinetry opens into the living space. Both baths have been fully renovated and numerous closets have been custom fitted! The Lenox Condominium is one of the first luxury condominium in Harlem and amenities include 24-hour doorman, live-in super, roof deck, gym and on-site attended garage. Pet friendly too! The building is minutes away to the newly opened Whole Foods, around all the great restaurants and near the 2 and 3 subway lines.

MLS ID: 5288794

联系方式

经纪公司：
The Corcoran Group
代理经纪:
Maria Pashby
212-893-1436

