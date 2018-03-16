380 Lenox Ave

Rare corner three bedroom in MINT condition at The Lenox Condominium! With new bamboo wood floors throughout and soaring 10' ceilings, this apartment is not to be missed. Open Views from every window allow for great light streaming in all day. The LOFT Living Room is perfect for entertaining and has views of the beautifully landmarked Astor Row. The renovated Kitchen is a dream with newly tiled backsplash, new stone floor and substantial counters, top-of-the-line appliances, new lighting and abundant cabinetry opens into the living space. Both baths have been fully renovated and numerous closets have been custom fitted! The Lenox Condominium is one of the first luxury condominium in Harlem and amenities include 24-hour doorman, live-in super, roof deck, gym and on-site attended garage. Pet friendly too! The building is minutes away to the newly opened Whole Foods, around all the great restaurants and near the 2 and 3 subway lines.