River Views from 5 Major Rooms. When a stunning pre-war layout in a distinguished coop is renovated to enhance the original plan, a highly sought-after home is the result. The F line at 175 Riverside Drive is a grand corner apartment with commanding views west over Riverside Park and north looking up the Hudson River as if from a prow of a ship. Originally laid out as a nine-room apartment with two staff rooms, 12F has been modernized into an eight room apartment with a huge chef's kitchen complete with pantry area and breakfast room. This capacious kitchen, now such an important hub of home life, will easily accommodate a crowd and features handsome wood cabinetry and honed black granite counter tops. Stepping into the apartment from the elevator landing shared with only one other apartment, you are greeted by a 25'long entry gallery whose elegant proportions reflect the graciousness of pre-war living. The north end of the gallery leads to the oversized living room with decorative fireplace, the wood-paneled library (easily converted to a fourth bedroom), and the formal dining room. Three beautiful bedrooms face the river. 12F also features dual-zone central air, new windows, lots of closets, and washer dryer. 173-175 Riverside Drive is an established coop occupying a prominent vantage point on he drive with amenities that include a fitness center, storage units (available for an additional fee), laundry, bike room, game room and play room. 50% financing permitted, 2% flip tax paid by buyer. ENTRANCE ON 90TH STREET