This exquisite 25 foot wide mansion, prominently located on one of the most prestigious tree-lined blocks on the Upper East Side, is just off 5th Avenue and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Walk through the stately front doors of 11 East 82nd Street, and instantly step into the grandeur of an iconic mansion. The monumental structure stands in singular magnificence and represents a rare treasure of Manhattan's golden age. For those desiring generously proportioned and meticulously designed entertaining and living spaces, an opportunity awaits at 11 East 82nd Street. Commissioned in 1895 by Daniel Hennessy, the home was designed by renowned architect Henry Andersen, as a private residence for Ellen Prentice Kellogg. The limestone, yellow brick and terra-cotta façade is a beautiful example of Neo-Classical design. Complementing the impressive exterior is an impeccable interior with perfectly appointed details and a sweeping balustrade. Under the orchestration of world-renowned architect Steven Wang, the dwelling recently underwent a meticulous renovation. It features original period details from the turn of the century, seamlesslycoexisting with modern conveniences including an elevator, central air conditioning, a sprinkler system, moderndouble pane windows with motorized window treatments, a Creston smart home audio visual and WIFI system, a wine cellar, a modern kitchen, a gym and a security system. This sun filled 12,729 square foot residence boasts grand scaled rooms perfect for entertaining, with soaring ceilings, five working fireplaces and outdoor terraces on four floors.