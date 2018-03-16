高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, NY, United States - ¥278,766,400
New York, NY, 10028 - United States

11 East 82nd Street

约¥278,766,400
原货币价格 $44,000,000
联排别墅

详情

  • 9
    卧室
  • 10.5
    浴室 (8 全卫, 5 半卫)
  • 12729
    平方英尺

房产描述

This exquisite 25 foot wide mansion, prominently located on one of the most prestigious tree-lined blocks on the Upper East Side, is just off 5th Avenue and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Walk through the stately front doors of 11 East 82nd Street, and instantly step into the grandeur of an iconic mansion. The monumental structure stands in singular magnificence and represents a rare treasure of Manhattan's golden age. For those desiring generously proportioned and meticulously designed entertaining and living spaces, an opportunity awaits at 11 East 82nd Street. Commissioned in 1895 by Daniel Hennessy, the home was designed by renowned architect Henry Andersen, as a private residence for Ellen Prentice Kellogg. The limestone, yellow brick and terra-cotta façade is a beautiful example of Neo-Classical design. Complementing the impressive exterior is an impeccable interior with perfectly appointed details and a sweeping balustrade. Under the orchestration of world-renowned architect Steven Wang, the dwelling recently underwent a meticulous renovation. It features original period details from the turn of the century, seamlesslycoexisting with modern conveniences including an elevator, central air conditioning, a sprinkler system, moderndouble pane windows with motorized window treatments, a Creston smart home audio visual and WIFI system, a wine cellar, a modern kitchen, a gym and a security system. This sun filled 12,729 square foot residence boasts grand scaled rooms perfect for entertaining, with soaring ceilings, five working fireplaces and outdoor terraces on four floors.

MLS ID: 5239692

联系方式

经纪公司：
The Corcoran Group
代理经纪:
Elizabeth Sahlman
212-323-3240

周边设施

周边设施
