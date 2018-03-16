15 West 53rd Street

房产描述

Enjoy spectacular city skyline views from the walls of windows of this very special one bedroom apartment. This South-facing home boasts nine-foot ceilings, a gracious entry foyer, well-proportioned rooms, and a beautifully-renovated master bath with double sinks and separate stall shower! Museum Tower offers a white-gloved staff of 52, laundry, valet and housekeeping services, a fabulous gym with a sauna, a roof terrace overlooking the MOMA Sculpture Garden, incredible media and conference rooms, a business center, wine-tasting room with coolers, and a complimentary storage bin! This award-winning building is adjacent to the Museum of Modern Art, and close to Central Park, the elegant shops on Fifth and Madison Avenues, Rockefeller Center and Carnegie Hall.