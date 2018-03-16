高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - New York, United States - ¥9,186,620
免费询盘

New York, 10019 - United States

15 West 53rd Street

约¥9,186,620
原货币价格 $1,450,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 1
    卧室
  • 1.5
    浴室 (1 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Enjoy spectacular city skyline views from the walls of windows of this very special one bedroom apartment. This South-facing home boasts nine-foot ceilings, a gracious entry foyer, well-proportioned rooms, and a beautifully-renovated master bath with double sinks and separate stall shower! Museum Tower offers a white-gloved staff of 52, laundry, valet and housekeeping services, a fabulous gym with a sauna, a roof terrace overlooking the MOMA Sculpture Garden, incredible media and conference rooms, a business center, wine-tasting room with coolers, and a complimentary storage bin! This award-winning building is adjacent to the Museum of Modern Art, and close to Central Park, the elegant shops on Fifth and Madison Avenues, Rockefeller Center and Carnegie Hall.

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: 17766282

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
Corinne Vitale
212-906-9249
代理经纪:
Linda De Luca
212-906-9208

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
Corinne Vitale
212-906-9249
代理经纪:
Linda De Luca
212-906-9208

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_