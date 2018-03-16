885 Park Avenue

房产描述

Park Ave & 78th St - Prewar Classic 10 Ideally situated in a white glove prewar cooperative at Park Avenue & 78th Street, this prewar classic 10 offers grand scaled rooms in a perfect location. An elegant 30-foot gallery connects the 30 x 17 south facing living room to the large formal dining room overlooking the townhouse gardens to the east. The library is adjacent to the living room and faces south onto the landmarked townhouses of East 78th St with beautiful tree top views. All of the entertainment rooms have soaring 10-foot ceilings, handsome herringbone floors and impressive prewar details. The living room has a wood burning fireplace. An oversized renovated eat-in-kitchen and adjacent den are located in the northern wing of the apartment, and have three exposures. A sunny staff room with full bathroom complete this wing of the apartment. The master suite and secondary bedroom are both located down a private hallway off the gallery. The southeast facing master bedroom is generous in size with two large walk-in closets and a full marbled bathroom. The northeast facing secondary bedroom is spacious and has two closets, one of which is a walk-in. This bedroom has access to a full bathroom. A third bedroom is located off the gallery and enjoys east exposure, a wall of custom built-ins, a closet and an ensuite full bathroom. Built in 1927, this 14-story cooperative designed by Schwartz & Gross has 36 apartments. Residents enjoy the highest level of service, security and privacy. Amenities include a newly redone fitness center and storage. There is a 3% flip tax paid by the purchaser.