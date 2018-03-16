432 Park Avenue

房产描述

This full-floor opportunity spans just over 8,000 square feet offering 360 degree views of Manhattan and beyond from 432 Park signature 10ft square windows. Combine 71A and 71B and live at the ideal height, clearing all surrounding structures while maintaining the feeling of being grounded. Building amenities include a private restaurant, outdoor terrace for dining and events, 75-foot indoor swimming pool, fitness center and spa with sauna, steam, and massage rooms, library/billiards room, screening room, conference room and children's playroom. A full service building with concierge, 24-hour doorman offering onsite parking garage and valet services.