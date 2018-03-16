高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - New York, United States - ¥433,988,600
免费询盘

New York, 10022 - United States

432 Park Avenue

约¥433,988,600
原货币价格 $68,500,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 8.5
    浴室 (8 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

This full-floor opportunity spans just over 8,000 square feet offering 360 degree views of Manhattan and beyond from 432 Park signature 10ft square windows. Combine 71A and 71B and live at the ideal height, clearing all surrounding structures while maintaining the feeling of being grounded. Building amenities include a private restaurant, outdoor terrace for dining and events, 75-foot indoor swimming pool, fitness center and spa with sauna, steam, and massage rooms, library/billiards room, screening room, conference room and children's playroom. A full service building with concierge, 24-hour doorman offering onsite parking garage and valet services.

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: 17778913

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
Elese Reid
212-396-5861

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
Elese Reid
212-396-5861

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_