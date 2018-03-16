房产描述

Apartment 1W - A stunning 16 foot ceiling loft with 3BR/2.5bath duplex coop and a canvass of massive walls for one's art collection with approximately 3,500 SF. It has its own private street entrance aside from its entryway inside the building lobby. The ground floor boasts of the following layout: a massive living room fronting the oversized and full scale windows looking at the cobblestone and quiet tree lined Jane Street, a family room with exposed brick for entertaining and relaxation, an entry foyer, powder room, a gallery for a small home office, dining area, modern kitchen and spacious laundry/storage room with utility sink and toilet. Two staircases lead to the second floor with the master bedroom that has an en-suite bathroom and large walk in closets. It is bordered with a curved walkway that leads to the 2 spacious bedrooms and a bathroom. Apartment has a storage bin and a bike slot in the basement.68 Jane Street is a seven story loft, handsome building built as a factory in 1897, designed by David H. King, Jr. It was converted as residential cooperative in 1970 with 14 units. Pet friendly, it is close distance to the Whitney Museum, Hudson River Park, Meatpacking District, Gansevoort Hotel, the Hi-Line, art galleries, trendy restaurants, among others. Subway lines, A,C,E and L at 14th Street and 8th Avenue. .