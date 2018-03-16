212 West 18th Street

This massive, 4,871 square foot Walker Tower home is simply stunning and pure luxury in NYC. Walker Tower, Ralph Walker's pre-war deco masterpiece, launched a new era in NYC architecture. A gorgeous duplex that encompasses the entire south-facing side of the eighteenth floor, 18A has 4-bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, two terraces, triple exposures, breathtaking views and glorious light in every room. The sprawling living space is full of glamour and perfect for entertaining with its separate dining room (one of only two in the entire building), and its grand south-facing terrace. The custom Smallbone, eat-in kitchen, perfectly situated in the southwest corner of the apartment, leads to the second private terraces and features marble and limestone countertops, Dornbracht fixtures and includes a wine cooler, an induction cooktop, two wall ovens by Viking, speed oven and a built-in coffee maker by Miele and a Franke Water Filtration System. The corner, master suite is spacious and pure elegance with its access to one of the terraces, gorgeous bathroom with stunning views and walk-in closet. All of the bathrooms have custom marble details and the master bath features a cast iron bathtub, a steam shower and Waterworks fixtures. The custom staircase is a piece of art and leads to two more bedroom suites and one of two laundry rooms. Top of the line details throughout the apartment include radiant floor heating, hand laid French herringbone oak flooring, Crestron Home Automation System, Nanz hardware, a built-in humidification system, an ultra-quiet central air conditioning system and a dedicated ventilation system. Amenities include a 24-hour doorman, concierge, lounge, refrigerated storage, playroom, bike storage, gym, sauna and a beautifully appointed roof deck.