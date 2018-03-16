350 West 42nd Street

房产描述

Here is your chance to create the home of your dreams! Apartments 51G & 51H can be combined to create a very special apartment with the potential of 3,4, or even 5 bedrooms depending on your needs. This luxurious corner 51st floor has endless Southern, Eastern, and Western views including the Empire State building, World Trade Center, and even the Statue of Liberty. This apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows, kitchen with granite counter-top and Bosch appliances, limestone baths with deep soaking tub and Waterworks fixtures, excellent closet space and washer/dryer inside the unit. The building has a 24 hour doorman, three floors of premier amenities include full gym, lap pool, whirlpool, yoga/stretching room, billiards room, sundecks, and business center. Other Building Features include: Courtyard, Roof deck, Terrace, Exercise room, Private storage, Meeting room, Recreation room, Children's room, Central laundry room, Valet, Video security, Security guard, Cable TV ready, High speed internet, Package room, Pool, Health club. Near subway and theaters.