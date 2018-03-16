Barbizon/63, 140 East 63rd Street

房产描述

Whether it's a quiet night at home, or space to entertain guests, this magnificent penthouse at The Barbizon is perfect for what you need. Among its many unique traits are three terraces, each featuring spectacular open city views and totaling more than 800 square feet. Occupying the entire floor, the elevator opens directly into the apartment. Upon exiting the elevator you are ushered into a gallery which features a chic powder room. You are then drawn to either the living room or a library/dining room both of which feature their own terraces. From the library/dining room you are led to an eat-in kitchen complete with Miele appliances, Viking stove and a separate wine refrigerator. Your third terrace, including a dedicated gas line for outdoor grilling, extends out from the kitchen and is shared by the first bedroom which has a full bathroom. Beyond the first bedroom you are led into the master suite lavishly appointed with huge walk-in closets and an enormous marble bathroom. The building offers amenities galore, including a concierge, 24-hour doorman service, and private access to a state-of-the-art Equinox fitness center which features the original pool of the Barbizon Hotel. This is truly one of Manhattan's most desirable penthouses.