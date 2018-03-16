房产描述

High Floor Classic Six Room Home with Direct Views Across Central Park.



A classic entrance gallery opens into the graciously sized living room with stunning, lush Central Park views which stretch across the West Side and its iconic skyline architecture. The formal dining room is perfect for entertaining and leads into the butler's pantry and chef's kitchen.



A large master suite shares the same breathtaking park views as the living room and has a luxurious full bathroom and walk-in closet. A second bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. This home includes a full staff room and staff bathroom, beautiful crown molding, herringbone hardwood floors, and detailed wall paneling.



965 Fifth Avenue is a luxury full service cooperative designed by Emory Roth in 1938. Amenities of this fine residence include attended elevators, a fitness center, additional storage, and a bicycle room.



