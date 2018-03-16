Platinum, 247 West 46th Street

房产描述

Fabulous high-floor corner 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Midtown condo with stunning panoramic views of Manhattan, the Hudson River and New Jersey, and the best 2-bedroom floorplan in the building! This beautifully-designed apartment on the 40th floor of the luxurious full-service Platinum designed by world-renowned architect Costas Kondylis receives sunshine pouring in from oversized windows facing south and west. The sleek, contemporary open living/dining and kitchen areas are showered with light from 10' floor-to-ceiling windows and seamless for entertaining. A large center island with a Lava stone countertop provides extra seating, complemented by top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances the selective chef desires. The desirable split-bedroom layout affords a sense of privacy. Each bedroom is en-suite with a generosity of closets. The master is particularly divine, featuring gorgeous river views, 2 huge walk-in closets, and an elegant spa bath with double sinks, a freestanding soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower and Toto toilet. A Bosch washer-dryer sits conveniently off the foyer.The chic 43-story Platinum condominium offers residents superior hotel-style amenities, beginning with a distinctive lobby graced by a 26'-long fireplace, 15' plasma TV screens, and a floating island surrounded by a water feature. You'll also enjoy 24-hour doorman and concierge service, as well as an onsite parking garage. "The Zone? offers a full floor of recreational attractions, including a fully-equipped health club, indoor/outdoor Yoga studios, complimentary yoga, Pilates, Zumba and boot camp classes, Zen room with body massage chairs, spa treatment rooms, spa lounge with waterfall, sauna, and golf simulation/game room. Wraparound outdoor decks are perfect for sunbathing and socializing. Gather around the stone fireplace with friends on the landscaped terrace in cooler temps. The premier Midtown West location is blocks from Times Square, minutes to Broadway and Rockefeller Center, and brimming with shops, restaurants, cafes and transportation options.