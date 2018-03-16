房产描述



Modern comforts abound in this elegant and beautifully restored 4 story, 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath, 3700 square foot home with a garden and two decks. This award winning landmark townhouse dripping with detail was built in 1886 by noted Spanish architect, Rafael Guastavino. It has an open plan living/dining room on the parlor level, and a large fully equipped gourmet kitchen overlooking the garden. The 3rd floor features a master suite with access to a deck and a lovely ensuite bathroom with a clawfoot tub and a shower for 2. There is also a large guestroom with an ensuite bath. The fourth floor has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a laundry room. The ground level features a den/media room and a kitchenette with access to the garden. Additionally, this level has a studio apartment perfect for either a home office or for a nanny apartment. There is central AC, gas heat and radiant floor heating throughout this home. This gem is located on one of the best blocks in NYC near parks, museums, shopping and all major transportation. 129 West 78th Street received the Lucy G. Moses Preservation Award for exterior restoration in 2015.



Layout:



Cellar Floor: Mechanical, Utility and Storage Rooms



Ground Floor: Den/Media room with kitchenette perfect for entertaining out in the garden. Powder room and income producing studio apartment or home office also on this level.



Parlor Floor: Chef's kitchen with Viking stove and double Sub-zero refrigerator/freezers. Living/Dining room with original and ornate decorative fireplace. French doors open up to steps leading down to a large garden.



3rd Floor: Master bedroom with terrace and large master bath with soaking tub and shower for two. Large 2nd bedroom with ensuite bath.



4th Floor: Four bedrooms plus terrace. Two full baths plus a laundry room.



