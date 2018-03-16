高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, NY, United States - ¥38,013,593
Soho, New York, NY, 10013 - United States

311 W Broadway

约¥38,013,593
原货币价格 $5,999,999
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室
  • 2877
    平方英尺
  • $3,756
    管理费

房产描述

An impeccable duplex nestled within the exclusive SoHo Mews, this 3-bedroom,
2.5-bathroom (easily converted to a full bath) home blends the convenience of
a luxury condo with the tranquility of a private townhouse. Features of this
2,877 sq. ft. residence include wide plank Mafi Volcano hardwood floors, airy
10'2-ft ceilings, electronic shades, a Nest thermostat system, security
cameras, home automation from Savant, an in-home washer/dryer, a home office,
and a charming 280 sq. ft. garden terrace.

Just off a spacious entry gallery adorned with a coat closet lies large media
room/third bedroom, which has its own closet and eastern exposure. From there,
the home flows past an immaculate powder room and into an expansive, open-
concept living room, dining room, and kitchen. The living and dining area lead
out to the garden, while the Gwathmey Siegel-designed kitchen features a
massive eat-in island, Jet Mist granite countertops, custom elm cabinetry, a
cavernous pantry, and a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances from
Dacor and Liehberr.

The upper level of the home contains an office space as well as a pair of
large bedrooms that overlook the garden. The master bedroom boasts a trio of
reach-in closets, a huge walk-in closet, and a spa-like en-suite bathroom with
marble tiles, radiant heated floors, dual vanity sinks, a walk-in shower, and
a separate bathtub. The second bedroom has its own closet as well as a private
en-suite.

Located on a secluded street in the heart of SoHo, SoHo Mews is a full-service
luxury condominium offering residents a host of first-class amenities. These
include a full-time doorman, a live-in super, a state-of-the-art fitness
center, an on-site parking garage, and a 4,000 sq. ft. residents-only
courtyard that was designed by renowned landscape architect Peter Walker. SoHo
Mews is steps away from a number of trendy restaurants, bars, cafes, and
shops, and is close to the A/C/E/N/R/Q/W/1/6 subway lines.. Pets are welcome.

房产特征

  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 花园
  • 庭院
  • 空调
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机
  • 洗衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

_