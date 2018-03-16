311 W Broadway

An impeccable duplex nestled within the exclusive SoHo Mews, this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom (easily converted to a full bath) home blends the convenience of a luxury condo with the tranquility of a private townhouse. Features of this 2,877 sq. ft. residence include wide plank Mafi Volcano hardwood floors, airy 10'2-ft ceilings, electronic shades, a Nest thermostat system, security cameras, home automation from Savant, an in-home washer/dryer, a home office, and a charming 280 sq. ft. garden terrace.
Just off a spacious entry gallery adorned with a coat closet lies large media room/third bedroom, which has its own closet and eastern exposure. From there, the home flows past an immaculate powder room and into an expansive, open- concept living room, dining room, and kitchen. The living and dining area lead out to the garden, while the Gwathmey Siegel-designed kitchen features a massive eat-in island, Jet Mist granite countertops, custom elm cabinetry, a cavernous pantry, and a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances from Dacor and Liehberr.
The upper level of the home contains an office space as well as a pair of large bedrooms that overlook the garden. The master bedroom boasts a trio of reach-in closets, a huge walk-in closet, and a spa-like en-suite bathroom with marble tiles, radiant heated floors, dual vanity sinks, a walk-in shower, and a separate bathtub. The second bedroom has its own closet as well as a private en-suite.
Located on a secluded street in the heart of SoHo, SoHo Mews is a full-service luxury condominium offering residents a host of first-class amenities. These include a full-time doorman, a live-in super, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an on-site parking garage, and a 4,000 sq. ft. residents-only courtyard that was designed by renowned landscape architect Peter Walker. SoHo Mews is steps away from a number of trendy restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops, and is close to the A/C/E/N/R/Q/W/1/6 subway lines.. Pets are welcome.