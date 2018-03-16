737 Park Avenue Apt 20a

Spectacular high floor residence overlooking Park Avenue. This wonderful home is perfectly situated on the corner of 71st Street and Park Avenue in an outstanding prewar building which was recently transformed to offer state of the art luxuries for modern living.This fabulous 4-bedroom terraced home is sprawling, measuring approx. 4336 square feet interior plus approximately 125 square feet exterior.With sensational open views, it is flooded with light from north, south, east and western exposures.Enter this glorious home from a private vestibule. You are immediately greeted by a cozy Library which has direct access to the western facing terrace. The Living Room/Dining Room expanse is huge and is the perfect backdrop for glamourous entertaining and comfortable living. The spacious open kitchen by Varenna, is equipped with Miele stainless steel appliances, glass and aluminum cabinetry.The bedroom wing consists of 3 large bedrooms all with en-suite baths. The luxurious corner master bedroom suite is sun-filled with a beautiful glimpse of Central Park. There is custom-fitted dressing area plus a stunning windowed bathroom with Italian marble, double sinks showers, heated floors and soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms complete the private quarters.Additional features include: hardwood floors, central A/C, Laundry Room with sink, Powder Room, an office and an abundance of closets throughout.Residents of 737 Park Avenue enjoy a 24-hour doorman and elevator operators, a wonderful sky lit fitness center, childrens playroom, private storage and bicycle and stroller storage. Entertaining, dining and social events are available in the garden room.The complete offering terms are in an offering plan available from the Sponsor. File No. CD11-0149. Sponsor: 737 Park Avenue Acquisition LLC c/o Macklowe Properties, 767 Fifth Avenue, New York.



